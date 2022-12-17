Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Montana

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-6; Montana 5-5

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 12:50 p.m. ET Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse. Montana will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, the Grizzlies have finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, winning 82-75.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Tuesday, falling 70-61. Guard Hegel Augustin (20 points) was the top scorer for Prairie View A&M.

Montana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Grizzlies are now 5-5 while the Panthers sit at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Montana is 42nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 51st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET Where: Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.