Who's Playing

Troy @ Montana

Current Records: Troy 4-1; Montana 2-2

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Troy Trojans will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Dahlberg Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while Troy will be stumbling in from a loss.

Montana didn't have too much trouble with the Merrimack Warriors at home on Friday as they won 62-51.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Trojans as they fell 78-76 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Friday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Troy's defeat took them down to 4-1 while Montana's victory pulled them up to 2-2. A win for Troy would reverse both their bad luck and Montana's good luck. We'll see if Troy manages to pull off that tough task or if the Grizzlies keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.