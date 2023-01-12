Who's Playing

Weber State @ Montana

Current Records: Weber State 7-9; Montana 8-8

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Weber State and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Montana last season (80-75 and 68-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The point spread favored Weber State on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Idaho State Bengals 67-57.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat the Northern Colorado Bears 79-74 on Saturday.

Montana's win lifted them to 8-8 while Weber State's loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll see if Montana can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 16 games against Weber State.