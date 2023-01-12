Who's Playing
Weber State @ Montana
Current Records: Weber State 7-9; Montana 8-8
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Weber State and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Montana last season (80-75 and 68-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The point spread favored Weber State on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Idaho State Bengals 67-57.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat the Northern Colorado Bears 79-74 on Saturday.
Montana's win lifted them to 8-8 while Weber State's loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll see if Montana can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Montana have won nine out of their last 16 games against Weber State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Weber State 68 vs. Montana 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Weber State 80 vs. Montana 75
- Jan 01, 2022 - Montana 74 vs. Weber State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 75
- Feb 13, 2021 - Weber State 91 vs. Montana 82
- Feb 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 67
- Feb 13, 2020 - Montana 72 vs. Weber State 37
- Jan 25, 2020 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana 85
- Mar 15, 2019 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 49
- Feb 14, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Weber State 80
- Jan 26, 2019 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 68
- Mar 01, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 57
- Mar 02, 2017 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Dec 31, 2016 - Weber State 84 vs. Montana 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Weber State 62 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 27, 2016 - Weber State 60 vs. Montana 54