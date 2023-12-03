Who's Playing

Current Records: Chattanooga 5-2, Morehead State 5-3

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will head out on the road to face off against the Morehead State Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Chattanooga might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Mocs came up short against the Bisons and fell 82-68.

Honor Huff put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Cusano, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Morehead State waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Governors by a score of 61-50.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Morehead State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan Lathon, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for Morehead State was Drew Thelwell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Mocs' loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for the Eagles, the last time they lost on the road was back on November 10th. Having now won three straight away contests, they've pushed their record up to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.