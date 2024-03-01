Halftime Report

Morehead State and the Redhawks have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Morehead State has jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against the Redhawks.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-8 in no time. On the other hand, SE Missouri State will have to make due with an 8-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-21, Morehead State 21-8

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Morehead State. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Arena. SE Missouri State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Morehead State, who comes in off a win.

Morehead State stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Leathernecks as the Eagles made off with a 78-57 victory. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Morehead State as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 82-72 to the Skyhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SE Missouri State in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 21-8. As for the Redhawks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SE Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, the Redhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Morehead State's way against the Redhawks when the teams last played back in December of 2023 as the Eagles made off with a 83-64 win. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or do the Redhawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 18.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.