Who's Playing
SIUE Cougars @ Morehead State Eagles
Current Records: SIUE 13-10, Morehead State 18-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
SIUE has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Arena.
The point spread may have favored SIUE on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-79 to the Skyhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SIUE in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, Morehead State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 67-60.
The Cougars' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-10. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.
SIUE beat the Eagles 61-48 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.
- Jan 13, 2024 - SIUE 61 vs. Morehead State 48
- Jan 28, 2023 - Morehead State 55 vs. SIUE 50
- Jan 19, 2023 - Morehead State 67 vs. SIUE 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIUE 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIUE 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIUE 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIUE 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIUE 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. SIUE 77
- Mar 06, 2019 - Morehead State 72 vs. SIUE 68