Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 13-10, Morehead State 18-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SIUE has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Arena.

The point spread may have favored SIUE on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-79 to the Skyhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SIUE in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Morehead State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 67-60.

The Cougars' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-10. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

SIUE beat the Eagles 61-48 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.