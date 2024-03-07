Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 16-15, Morehead State 23-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morehead State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SIUE Cougars are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ford Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Morehead State's defense has only allowed 62.5 points per game this season, so SIUE's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.6% better than the opposition, a fact Morehead State proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 67-49 victory over the Lions.

Meanwhile, SIUE had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 68-57 on Wednesday.

SIUE's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ray'Sean Taylor led the charge by scoring 25 points along with two steals. Shamar Wright was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 23-8. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 17-15.

Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-7-1 against the spread).

Morehead State beat SIUE 79-68 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 8-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.