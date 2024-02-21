Halftime Report

Morehead State and the Screaming Eagles have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 31-30, Morehead State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-7 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Indiana will have to make due with a 7-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Southern Indiana 7-20, Morehead State 20-7

What to Know

Morehead State is 3-0 against the Screaming Eagles since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. Morehead State will be looking to keep their 18-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Morehead State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Skyhawks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Trojans on Saturday and lost 80-62. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 20-7. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Morehead State just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Southern Indiana, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots this season. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, the Screaming Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morehead State beat the Screaming Eagles 81-70 when the teams last played back in January. Does Morehead State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Screaming Eagles turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last year.