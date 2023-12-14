Who's Playing

St. Mary's-Woods Pomeroys @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: St. Mary's-Woods 0-1, Morehead State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will be playing at home against the St. Mary's-Woods Pomeroys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, a fact Morehead State proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 86-77.

St. Mary's-Woods kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. They were completely outmatched by the Sycamores on the road and fell 90-60.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for the Pomeroys, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Mary's-Woods struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.