Halftime Report

Tennessee Tech and Morehead State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-26, Tennessee Tech has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Tennessee Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-11 in no time. On the other hand, Morehead State will have to make due with a 14-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-11, Morehead State 14-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee Tech is 2-8 against Morehead State since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. The Golden Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Saturday, Tennessee Tech needed a bit of extra time to put away UT Martin. They managed an 89-85 victory over the Skyhawks. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Golden Eagles as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Morehead State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They dodged a bullet on Tuesday and finished off Southern Indiana 66-65.

Tennessee Tech's victory bumped their record up to 10-11. As for Morehead State, they pushed their record up to 14-8 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Tennessee Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Morehead State, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Tennessee Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Morehead State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Tennessee Tech: they have a less-than-stellar 7-12-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Morehead State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.