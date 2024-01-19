Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Morehead State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UT Martin 49-26. Morehead State's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

Morehead State already has seven blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: UT Martin 10-8, Morehead State 13-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Morehead State is 9-1 against UT Martin since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. Morehead State will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Morehead State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 61-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Morehead State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, UT Martin and Little Rock couldn't quite live up to the 172.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Skyhawks walked away with a 77-72 win over the Trojans on Saturday.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Skyhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 9.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.