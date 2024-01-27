Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Western Illinois 13-7, Morehead State 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Morehead State is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Western Illinois is on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Eagles beat the Screaming Eagles 81-70.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 73-68.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Leathernecks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.