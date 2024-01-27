Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Western Illinois 13-7, Morehead State 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Morehead State is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Western Illinois is on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Eagles beat the Screaming Eagles 81-70.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 73-68.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Leathernecks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

