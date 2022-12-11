Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Morehead State

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 4-5; Morehead State 4-5

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Eagles entered their matchup against the North Alabama Lions two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Morehead State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 81-75 to North Alabama.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar last week as they fell 63-61 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Morehead State is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Morehead State came up short against the Buccaneers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 82-75. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won all of the games they've played against Morehead State in the last eight years.