Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Morehead State

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 4-5; Morehead State 4-5

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The point spread favored Morehead State on Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 81-75 to the North Alabama Lions. That makes it the first time this season the Eagles have let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 63-61 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Morehead State came up short against E. Tennessee State when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 82-75. Maybe Morehead State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won all of the games they've played against Morehead State in the last eight years.