Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Morehead State
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-10; Morehead State 9-7
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers lost both of their matches to the Morehead State Eagles last season on scores of 50-63 and 46-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. EIU and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.
2023 "welcomed" EIU with a 70-49 beatdown courtesy of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Screaming Eagles, sneaking past 84-80.
EIU is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 8-6 all in all.
Eastern Illinois' defeat took them down to 6-10 while Morehead State's victory pulled them up to 9-7. We'll see if the Panthers can steal the Eagles' luck or if Morehead State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
Odds
The Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morehead State have won six out of their last nine games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Morehead State 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Morehead State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Morehead State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Morehead State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 78
- Jan 04, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. Morehead State 52
- Jan 05, 2017 - Morehead State 85 vs. Eastern Illinois 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Morehead State 82