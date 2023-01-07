Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Morehead State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-10; Morehead State 9-7

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers lost both of their matches to the Morehead State Eagles last season on scores of 50-63 and 46-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. EIU and Morehead State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

2023 "welcomed" EIU with a 70-49 beatdown courtesy of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Screaming Eagles, sneaking past 84-80.

EIU is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 8-6 all in all.

Eastern Illinois' defeat took them down to 6-10 while Morehead State's victory pulled them up to 9-7. We'll see if the Panthers can steal the Eagles' luck or if Morehead State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morehead State have won six out of their last nine games against Eastern Illinois.