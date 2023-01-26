Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Morehead State

Current Records: Little Rock 6-15; Morehead State 12-9

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Morehead State netted a 72-63 win over the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. The Trojans had enough points to win and then some against Tennessee State, taking their matchup 89-77.

Morehead State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Morehead State up to 12-9 and Little Rock to 6-15. The Eagles are 5-6 after wins this season, Little Rock 0-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.