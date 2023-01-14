Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Morehead State

Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-10; Morehead State 10-8

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Morehead State Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Morehead State winning the first 74-73 on the road and SE Missouri State taking the second 92-84.

The Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Redhawks proved too difficult a challenge. SE Missouri State made easy work of Lindenwood and carried off a 94-71 victory. SE Missouri State was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, the Eagles received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 79-62 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

SE Missouri State's win brought them up to 8-10 while Morehead State's defeat pulled them down to 10-8. SE Missouri State is 4-3 after wins this season, and Morehead State is 6-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won eight out of their last 11 games against SE Missouri State.