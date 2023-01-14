Who's Playing
SE Missouri State @ Morehead State
Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-10; Morehead State 10-8
What to Know
An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Morehead State Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Morehead State winning the first 74-73 on the road and SE Missouri State taking the second 92-84.
The Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Redhawks proved too difficult a challenge. SE Missouri State made easy work of Lindenwood and carried off a 94-71 victory. SE Missouri State was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, the Eagles received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 79-62 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
SE Missouri State's win brought them up to 8-10 while Morehead State's defeat pulled them down to 10-8. SE Missouri State is 4-3 after wins this season, and Morehead State is 6-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
Series History
Morehead State have won eight out of their last 11 games against SE Missouri State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Morehead State 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Morehead State 74 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - Morehead State 61 vs. SE Missouri State 54
- Jan 21, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morehead State 64 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Morehead State 90 vs. SE Missouri State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Morehead State 73 vs. SE Missouri State 69
- Feb 08, 2018 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Morehead State 62
- Jan 11, 2018 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Morehead State 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Morehead State 89 vs. SE Missouri State 81
- Jan 07, 2016 - Morehead State 96 vs. SE Missouri State 69