Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ Morehead State
Current Records: Tennessee State 16-11; Morehead State 17-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Tennessee State Tigers will be on the road. The Tigers and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Tennessee State hasn't won a game against Morehead State since March 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Tennessee State and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Tennessee State wrapped it up with a 67-53 win at home.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morehead State beat the SE Missouri State Redhawks 65-59 this past Saturday.
Their wins bumped Tennessee State to 16-11 and the Eagles to 17-10. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN University
Series History
Morehead State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Tennessee State.
