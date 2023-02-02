Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Morehead State

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-13; Morehead State 14-9

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will play host again and welcome the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to Ellis T Johnson Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Eagles should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morehead State beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 55-50 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Golden Eagles as they fell 91-89 to the Little Rock Trojans on Saturday.

Morehead State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Morehead State ended up a good deal behind Tennessee Tech when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 79-62. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Tennessee Tech.