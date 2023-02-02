Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Morehead State
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-13; Morehead State 14-9
What to Know
The Morehead State Eagles will play host again and welcome the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to Ellis T Johnson Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Eagles should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morehead State beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 55-50 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Golden Eagles as they fell 91-89 to the Little Rock Trojans on Saturday.
Morehead State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Morehead State ended up a good deal behind Tennessee Tech when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 79-62. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Morehead State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 79 vs. Morehead State 62
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morehead State 73 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Morehead State 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 31, 2022 - Morehead State 70 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morehead State 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Jan 07, 2021 - Morehead State 57 vs. Tennessee Tech 54
- Jan 23, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. Morehead State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. Tennessee Tech 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Morehead State 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - Morehead State 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - Morehead State 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Dec 28, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 69 vs. Morehead State 67
- Feb 23, 2017 - Morehead State 73 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. Morehead State 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - Morehead State 69 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Jan 21, 2016 - Morehead State 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 74