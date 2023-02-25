Who's Playing
UT Martin @ Morehead State
Current Records: UT Martin 18-12; Morehead State 20-10
What to Know
An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Morehead State Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State should still be feeling good after a win, while UT Martin will be looking to get back in the win column.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers 69-63 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UT Martin was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the Tennessee State Tigers.
Morehead State came up short against UT Martin in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 64-57. Maybe Morehead State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morehead State have won nine out of their last 12 games against UT Martin.
- Dec 31, 2022 - UT Martin 64 vs. Morehead State 57
- Feb 16, 2022 - Morehead State 68 vs. UT Martin 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - Morehead State 79 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 44
- Feb 01, 2020 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Morehead State 70 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 13, 2018 - Morehead State 71 vs. UT Martin 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - UT Martin 81 vs. Morehead State 77
- Mar 04, 2016 - UT Martin 83 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morehead State 64 vs. UT Martin 58