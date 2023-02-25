Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Morehead State

Current Records: UT Martin 18-12; Morehead State 20-10

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Morehead State Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State should still be feeling good after a win, while UT Martin will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers 69-63 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UT Martin was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Morehead State came up short against UT Martin in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 64-57. Maybe Morehead State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won nine out of their last 12 games against UT Martin.