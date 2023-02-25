Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Morehead State

Current Records: UT Martin 18-12; Morehead State 20-10

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Morehead State Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State will be strutting in after a victory while UT Martin will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Morehead State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Morehead State came up short against UT Martin in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 64-57. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morehead State have won nine out of their last 12 games against UT Martin.