Who's Playing
UT Martin @ Morehead State
Current Records: UT Martin 18-12; Morehead State 20-10
What to Know
Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Morehead State Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State will be strutting in after a victory while UT Martin will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win.
Meanwhile, the Skyhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the Tennessee State Tigers.
Morehead State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Morehead State came up short against UT Martin in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 64-57. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morehead State have won nine out of their last 12 games against UT Martin.
- Dec 31, 2022 - UT Martin 64 vs. Morehead State 57
- Feb 16, 2022 - Morehead State 68 vs. UT Martin 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - Morehead State 79 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 44
- Feb 01, 2020 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Morehead State 70 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 13, 2018 - Morehead State 71 vs. UT Martin 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - UT Martin 81 vs. Morehead State 77
- Mar 04, 2016 - UT Martin 83 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morehead State 64 vs. UT Martin 58