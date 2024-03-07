Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Coppin State 2-25, Morgan State 10-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will stay at home for another game and welcome the Coppin State Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 7th at Hill Field House. Morgan State will be strutting in after a victory while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though Morgan State has not done well against NC Central recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Bears came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 88-79.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 11th straight defeat. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 61-58. The matchup was a 30-30 toss-up at halftime, but Coppin State couldn't quite close it out.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 10-19. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 18 of their last 19 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-25 record this season.

Morgan State came out on top in a nail-biter against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 89-86. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - Morgan State 89 vs. Coppin State 86
  • Mar 02, 2023 - Coppin State 77 vs. Morgan State 65
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 66
  • Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
  • Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
  • Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
  • Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Coppin State 72