Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Delaware State 8-9, Morgan State 4-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Morgan State is heading back home. The Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hill Field House. Morgan State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Bears were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Hawks.

Even though Delaware State has not done well against Coppin State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hornets skirted past the Eagles 55-53. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Delaware State.

The Bears' loss was their ninth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.1 points per game. As for the Hornets, their victory bumped their record up to 8-9.

Morgan State beat Delaware State 83-78 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Morgan State repeat their success, or does Delaware State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.