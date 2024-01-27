Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Howard 8-12, Morgan State 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Howard has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Howard Bison and the Morgan State Bears will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. Howard might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Howard last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Morgan State finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 89-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 8-12. As for the Bears, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Howard's sizeable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Morgan State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Howard is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Morgan State: they have a less-than-stellar 6-10 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Howard is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Morgan State and Howard both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.