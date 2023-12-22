Halftime Report

James Madison is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Morgan State 47-35.

James Madison entered the game having won 11 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 12, or will Morgan State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: James Madison 11-0, Morgan State 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Morgan State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the James Madison Dukes at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hill Field House.

Last Monday, the Bears came up short against the Fighting Camels and fell 83-76.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 87-48 victory at home. James Madison might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

James Madison relied on the efforts of Julien Wooden, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and T.J. Bickerstaff, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Wooden continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Bears' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to 11-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only James Madison took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for James Madison, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. Currently 8-2 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Morgan State is only 3-7 ATS.

Odds

James Madison is a big 19.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 19-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.