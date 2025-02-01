Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-16, Morgan State 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The timing is sure in the Bears' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Hawks have been banged up by 29 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Morgan State strolled past Coppin State with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore couldn't handle Delaware State on Saturday and fell 73-66.

Morgan State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for Md.-E. Shore, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morgan State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Morgan State's sizable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State was able to grind out a solid win over Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 70-65. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.