Who's Playing
Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears
Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-16, Morgan State 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The timing is sure in the Bears' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Hawks have been banged up by 29 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.
Last Saturday, Morgan State strolled past Coppin State with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.
Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore couldn't handle Delaware State on Saturday and fell 73-66.
Morgan State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for Md.-E. Shore, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morgan State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Morgan State's sizable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.
Morgan State was able to grind out a solid win over Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 70-65. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Morgan State 70 vs. Md.-E. Shore 65
- Jan 06, 2024 - Md.-E. Shore 75 vs. Morgan State 74
- Mar 09, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 61
- Jan 30, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Md.-E. Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73