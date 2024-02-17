Who's Playing
Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears
Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 7-14, Morgan State 8-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Md.-E. Shore has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Morgan State Bears will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, the Hawks blew past the Lions, posting a 88-55 victory at home.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Morgan State ultimately got the result they hoped for last Monday. They walked away with a 79-72 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Morgan State.
The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 7-14. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-15 record this season.
Md.-E. Shore barely slipped by the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, winning 75-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Md.-E. Shore since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Md.-E. Shore 75 vs. Morgan State 74
- Mar 09, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 61
- Jan 30, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Md.-E. Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53