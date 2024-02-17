Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 7-14, Morgan State 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Morgan State Bears will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Hawks blew past the Lions, posting a 88-55 victory at home.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Morgan State ultimately got the result they hoped for last Monday. They walked away with a 79-72 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Morgan State.

The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 7-14. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-15 record this season.

Md.-E. Shore barely slipped by the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, winning 75-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Md.-E. Shore since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Jan 06, 2024 - Md.-E. Shore 75 vs. Morgan State 74
  • Mar 09, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 64
  • Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 61
  • Jan 30, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
  • Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48
  • Jan 31, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
  • Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Md.-E. Shore 50
  • Mar 04, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53