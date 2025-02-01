Who's Playing
Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears
Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-16, Morgan State 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $33.51
What to Know
Md.-E. Shore and Morgan State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 29-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Saturday, Md.-E. Shore came up short against Delaware State and fell 73-66.
Meanwhile, Morgan State strolled past Coppin State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-64. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.
Md.-E. Shore's loss dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Morgan State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season.
Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3-1 against the spread).
Md.-E. Shore came up short against Morgan State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 70-65. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Morgan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 155.5 points.
Series History
Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Morgan State 70 vs. Md.-E. Shore 65
- Jan 06, 2024 - Md.-E. Shore 75 vs. Morgan State 74
- Mar 09, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 61
- Jan 30, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Md.-E. Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73