Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-16, Morgan State 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore and Morgan State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 29-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Md.-E. Shore came up short against Delaware State and fell 73-66.

Meanwhile, Morgan State strolled past Coppin State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-64. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Md.-E. Shore's loss dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Morgan State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3-1 against the spread).

Md.-E. Shore came up short against Morgan State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 70-65. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Morgan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.