Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-16, Morgan State 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore and Morgan State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 29-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Md.-E. Shore came up short against Delaware State and fell 73-66.

Meanwhile, Morgan State strolled past Coppin State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-64. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Md.-E. Shore's loss dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Morgan State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3-1 against the spread).

Md.-E. Shore came up short against Morgan State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 70-65. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Morgan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.


The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Morgan State and Md.-E. Shore both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Feb 17, 2024 - Morgan State 70 vs. Md.-E. Shore 65
  • Jan 06, 2024 - Md.-E. Shore 75 vs. Morgan State 74
  • Mar 09, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 64
  • Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 61
  • Jan 30, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
  • Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48
  • Jan 31, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
  • Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Md.-E. Shore 50
  • Mar 04, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73