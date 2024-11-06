Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Mercyhurst 0-1, Morgan State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the Mercyhurst Lakers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Field House. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Morgan State is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Frostburg State by a score of 89-76.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a hard 76-59 fall against George Wash. The contest was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Lakers couldn't quite close it out.