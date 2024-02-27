Halftime Report

Norfolk State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Norfolk State leads 50-48 over the Bears.

Norfolk State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Morgan State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Norfolk State 18-9, Morgan State 9-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Norfolk State is 8-2 against the Bears since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Despite being away, Norfolk State is looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.

Norfolk State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 68-66.

Meanwhile, the Bears couldn't handle the Bison on Saturday and fell 78-72. Morgan State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Spartans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-17.

Norfolk State beat the Bears 83-73 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Norfolk State is a 5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.