Who's Playing

PSU-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: PSU-Wilkes-Barre 0-1, Morgan State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The PSU-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Morgan State Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hill Field House. PSU-Wilkes-Barre might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 27 turnovers on Monday.

PSU-Wilkes-Barre had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 102-55 loss at the hands of the Spartans. PSU-Wilkes-Barre was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-30.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 19 more assists than your opponent, a fact Morgan State proved on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 100-52 win over the Wolves. The win was just what Morgan State needed coming off of a 122-59 loss in their prior match.

The Nittany Lions' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Bears, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

PSU-Wilkes-Barre took a serious blow against Morgan State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 95-48. Can PSU-Wilkes-Barre avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.