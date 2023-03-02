Who's Playing
Coppin State @ Morgan State
Current Records: Coppin State 8-22; Morgan State 15-14
What to Know
An MEAC battle is on tap between the Morgan State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Hill Field House. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears walked away with a 68-61 victory.
Meanwhile, Coppin State beat the Delaware State Hornets 82-72 on Monday.
Morgan State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
Morgan State is now 15-14 while Coppin State sits at 8-22. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.9 on average. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Coppin State.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.90
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Morgan State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Coppin State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
- Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coppin State 72 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - Morgan State 50 vs. Coppin State 48
- Mar 12, 2019 - Coppin State 81 vs. Morgan State 71
- Mar 07, 2019 - Coppin State 83 vs. Morgan State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Coppin State 73 vs. Morgan State 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Morgan State 69 vs. Coppin State 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Coppin State 80 vs. Morgan State 73
- Feb 27, 2017 - Morgan State 71 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 28, 2017 - Morgan State 76 vs. Coppin State 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Morgan State 74 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 01, 2016 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 43