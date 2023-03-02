Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Morgan State

Current Records: Coppin State 8-22; Morgan State 15-14

What to Know

An MEAC battle is on tap between the Morgan State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Hill Field House. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears walked away with a 68-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Coppin State beat the Delaware State Hornets 82-72 on Monday.

Morgan State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Morgan State is now 15-14 while Coppin State sits at 8-22. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.9 on average. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Coppin State.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.90

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morgan State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Coppin State.