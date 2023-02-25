Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Morgan State

Current Records: Delaware State 6-20; Morgan State 13-14

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears are 12-4 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State strolled past Howard with points to spare, taking the matchup 89-76.

Meanwhile, Delaware State escaped with a win on Monday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Morgan State is now 13-14 while the Hornets sit at 6-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State ranks first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.2 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State is 354th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Delaware State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morgan State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.