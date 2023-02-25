Who's Playing
Delaware State @ Morgan State
Current Records: Delaware State 6-20; Morgan State 13-14
What to Know
The Morgan State Bears are 12-4 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State strolled past Howard with points to spare, taking the matchup 89-76.
Meanwhile, Delaware State escaped with a win on Monday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.
The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Morgan State is now 13-14 while the Hornets sit at 6-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State ranks first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.2 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State is 354th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Delaware State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morgan State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Morgan State 75 vs. Delaware State 65
- Jan 28, 2023 - Delaware State 64 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 30, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Delaware State 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Delaware State 82 vs. Morgan State 75
- Mar 05, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morgan State 74 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Morgan State 99 vs. Delaware State 83
- Feb 24, 2020 - Morgan State 90 vs. Delaware State 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morgan State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Delaware State 87 vs. Morgan State 80
- Jan 22, 2018 - Morgan State 61 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 20, 2017 - Morgan State 65 vs. Delaware State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Delaware State 56 vs. Morgan State 45
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morgan State 63 vs. Delaware State 58