Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Delaware State Hornets and the Morgan State Bears will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State is 2-15 overall and 1-5 at home, while Morgan State is 11-6 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Bears are 7-1 in their last eight road games dating back to last season, while the Hornets have lost nine of their last 11 games at home.

The Bears are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Delaware State vs. Morgan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 157. Before entering any Morgan State vs. Delaware State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Delaware State vs. Morgan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Delaware State vs. Morgan State:

Delaware State vs. Morgan State spread: Delaware State +11.5

Delaware State vs. Morgan State over-under: 157 points

Delaware State vs. Morgan State money line: Morgan State -800, Delaware State +550

What you need to know about Delaware State

The Hornets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 94-74 punch to the gut against the Coppin State Eagles on Sunday. Dominik Fragala was the lone bright spot for Delaware State, recording 28 points, three rebounds and one assist. For the season, Fragala is averaging 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Delaware State is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games, and the Hornets are just 1-4 in their last five home games against Morgan State.

What you need to know about Morgan State

Meanwhile, Morgan State was close but no cigar two weeks ago as the Bears fell 68-65 to the Norfolk State Spartans. Troy Baxter Jr. had a strong showing in the defeat, finishing with 21 points and five rebounds. The senior forward is averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Bears will enter Friday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because Morgan State is 5-0 in its last five meetings with Delaware State.

How to make Morgan State vs. Delaware State picks

The model has simulated Delaware State vs. Morgan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Morgan State vs. Delaware State? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.