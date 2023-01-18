Who's Playing

Hartford @ Morgan State

Current Records: Hartford 4-15; Morgan State 9-8

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will take on the Hartford Hawks at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Field House. Morgan State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Bears strolled past the Coppin State Eagles with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 83-66.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Hartford on Monday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 87-62 defeat to the UMBC Retrievers might stick with them for a while.

Morgan State's win brought them up to 9-8 while Hartford's loss pulled them down to 4-15. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Morgan State ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.