Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Morgan State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 12-8; Morgan State 11-10

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Morgan State Bears and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Hill Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Maryland-Eastern Shore winning the first 79-72 at home and Morgan State taking the second 82-48.

The Bears were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-62 to the Delaware State Hornets.

Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore had enough points to win and then some against the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday, taking their game 94-75.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Morgan State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Morgan State is now 11-10 while the Hawks sit at 12-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears are 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Morgan State, Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the contest boasting the 10th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Morgan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.