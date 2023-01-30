Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Morgan State
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 12-8; Morgan State 11-10
What to Know
Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Morgan State Bears and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Hill Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Maryland-Eastern Shore winning the first 79-72 at home and Morgan State taking the second 82-48.
The Bears were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-62 to the Delaware State Hornets.
Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore had enough points to win and then some against the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday, taking their game 94-75.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Morgan State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Morgan State is now 11-10 while the Hawks sit at 12-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears are 355th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Morgan State, Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the contest boasting the 10th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Morgan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 03, 2018 - Morgan State 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 82
- Mar 02, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 67 vs. Morgan State 66
- Mar 08, 2016 - Morgan State 65 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 71
- Jan 11, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 69 vs. Morgan State 65