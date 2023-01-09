Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Morgan State

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-14; Morgan State 7-8

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Morgan State Bears since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. South Carolina State and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bears should still be riding high after a victory, while South Carolina State will be looking to get back in the win column.

South Carolina State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 85-73 to the Coppin State Eagles.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State managed a 78-73 win over North Carolina Central.

South Carolina State's loss took them down to 3-14 while Morgan State's win pulled them up to 7-8. A win for South Carolina State would reverse both their bad luck and Morgan State's good luck. We'll see if South Carolina State manages to pull off that tough task or if Morgan State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morgan State have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina State.