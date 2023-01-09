Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Morgan State
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-14; Morgan State 7-8
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Morgan State Bears since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. South Carolina State and Morgan State will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bears should still be riding high after a victory, while South Carolina State will be looking to get back in the win column.
South Carolina State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 85-73 to the Coppin State Eagles.
Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Morgan State proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State managed a 78-73 win over North Carolina Central.
South Carolina State's loss took them down to 3-14 while Morgan State's win pulled them up to 7-8. A win for South Carolina State would reverse both their bad luck and Morgan State's good luck. We'll see if South Carolina State manages to pull off that tough task or if Morgan State keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
Morgan State have won seven out of their last 11 games against South Carolina State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Morgan State 80 vs. South Carolina State 77
- Feb 14, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. South Carolina State 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - Morgan State 88 vs. South Carolina State 81
- Feb 17, 2020 - Morgan State 78 vs. South Carolina State 72
- Jan 06, 2020 - Morgan State 77 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - South Carolina State 85 vs. Morgan State 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - South Carolina State 72 vs. Morgan State 68
- Mar 06, 2018 - Morgan State 83 vs. South Carolina State 80
- Jan 29, 2018 - South Carolina State 74 vs. Morgan State 59
- Jan 23, 2017 - Morgan State 77 vs. South Carolina State 75
- Feb 08, 2016 - South Carolina State 82 vs. Morgan State 78