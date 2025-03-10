The mother of Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg went behind enemy lines Saturday to watch No. 2 Duke face rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill and came away none too happy about her experience around Tar Heels fans.

Flagg's mother, Kelly Flagg, shared a little about her trip to UNC in a post on social media after the fact in which she lambasted the Tar Heels fanbase for being "classless a-holes" and went on to explain her part in a viral moment late in the game.

"It was a very intense situation we were put into and we were taken aback by the crudeness of the UNC fans as we made our way into the arena," she said in part. "They continued to harass us with much worse being spewed in our direction as well as at our 18-year-old son and his teammates throughout the entirety of the game.

"The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid," she continued, noting a celebratory moment caught by TV cameras where she was seen celebrating after her son dunked on a UNC player. "Also a big F-you to the entire Carolina fan base for being classless a-holes. If you are a UNC fan and didn't like it… tough 💩! Better luck next time! Go Duke 💙"

No words were minced there in the making of that post.

College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 1 for first time since 2021, Houston No. 2 in AP Top 25 Kyle Boone

The good news for Duke and for Flagg's family is that the Blue Devils won 82-69 and completed the regular-season sweep of their rivals in the process. Flagg was also sensational in his role, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Even more good news for Flagg's mom is that her trek to Chapel Hill is almost certainly the last. Flagg, one of the leading contenders to win National Player of the Year, is the projected favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a second season with Duke seems highly unlikely.