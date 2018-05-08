Mother of ex-Duke star Wendell Carter puts NCAA on blast and compares its rules to slavery

The mother of ex-Duke star Wendell Carter, who is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, compared NCAA rules to slavery and the prison system when she spoke Monday in Washington, D.C. at the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics,

"When you remove all the bling and the bells and the sneakers and all that, you've paid for a child to come to your school to do what you wanted them to do for you, for free, and you made a lot of money when he did that, and you've got all these rules in place that say he cannot share in any of that," said Carter's mother, Kylia, according to ESPN. "The only other time when labor does not get paid but yet someone else gets profits and the labor is black and the profit is white, is in slavery.

"To be honest with you, it's nauseating."

Kylia's comments were the most explosive to come out of a meeting that, originally, was organized as a result of the recent Commission on College Basketball, which is headed by Condoleezza Rice. Rice's group is looking for ways to clean up corruption that continues to plague college athletics – and specifically NCAA basketball.

Her comments were delivered in "a crowded conference room filled with mainly white high-ranking university and NCAA officials," according to ESPN. Within her time in front of the audience, she expressed her belief that the NCAA should be removed.

"Should the NCAA be removed? Yes, because I don't trust it," she said. "You're not to be trusted because your intentions are clear. Let's call this group in the middle, let's call it something else. Let's put some real reform in there and call it something different and get rid of the current status quo because it's based on indentured servitude."

Wendell Carter was one of the top freshmen big men in the country last season at Duke. The 6-foot-10 star averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Blue Devils before bouncing from college to the NBA Draft, where he has already secured representation, becoming just another name in the one-and-done phenomenon.

Though Duke is regarded as one of the finest educational institutions, Kylia pointed towards the hypocrisy of not ensuring athletes follow through with their education as reason for the NCAA's corruption.

"You tell me it's about education, and we're giving you this fabulous education for your son to come to school here, so you're paying him with the education for his talent," she said. "If that's what you're paying him — you're paying him with education — why aren't you making sure he gets it? Why aren't you assigning somebody to him so if he is a one-and-done, why didn't you automatically assign him an academic advisor so that when he leaves he's got someone in his ear talking to him about the value of that education he left behind?

"Wendell doesn't have that problem because I'm going to be there like a jackhammer, but all of the other kids, the thing you pay them to come to your school and do, most of them don't ever get it."

Kylia also weighed in on the discussion by adding that, despite popular opinion, paying the players isn't the ultimate solution to the NCAA's problems.

"If you pay the players and kept the system like it is, it would still destroy them -- it would just destroy them faster," she said. "That's not the solution. Don't get me wrong, it helps, but not without educating them on this process.

"The part that baffles me ... when you leave high school and prepare for college, and then going onto the pros, that whole process is not written down anywhere."