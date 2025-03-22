Mount St. Mary's coach Donny Lind shared a moment with his 9-year-old son, Silas, after the Mountaineers' season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a 93-49 loss to No. 1 seed Duke.

The elder Lind kicked off the sweet postgame moment by hugging his son and reflecting on the last couple of weeks, which included a win in the First Four. He called the time "amazing" and said he cherished the time because coaching is a "hard business for fathers."

"So to be able to bring him with me, my wife and my daughter are here, too, it's been a blast," he said. "He's enjoyed missing school, playing with his friends on the court. But to be able to have these guys along for this ride and be a part of it and just be having so much fun. ... To share it with the people I love the most."

Donny then teed up the younger LInd. Silas spoke from the heart as he wiped away tears with his sweatshirt.

Spoiler alert: You may want to grab a tissue.

"These have been the best few weeks of my life," he said. "I hope we have many, many more."

Mount St. Mary's finishes the season with a 23-13 record after a special couple of weeks that included an unlikely run through the MAAC Tournament to claim the conference title and earn the league's NCAA Tournament berth.

The Mountaineers appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, and advanced into the first round with an 83-72 First Four win over American -- its first win in the NCAA Tournament since a First Four victory in 2017.