The Bryant University Bulldogs and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are set to square off Thursday in a Northeast Conference matchup at 4 p.m. ET at Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are 10-5 overall and 5-0 at home, while Mount St. Mary's is 6-7 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Mountaineers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record. The Bulldogs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as a home favorite.

The Bulldogs are favored by six points in the latest Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant University picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant:

Bryant University vs. Mount St. Mary's spread: Bryant University -6

Bryant University vs. Mount St. Mary's over-under: 143 points

Bryant University vs. Mount St. Mary's money line: Bryant University -230, Mount St. Mary's +185

Latest Odds: Bryant University Bulldogs -6 Bet Now

What you need to know about Bryant University

The Bulldogs fell short against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday dropping a 95-84 decision. Peter Kiss led Bryant with 24 points in the loss.

Kiss leads Bryant in scoring at 17.7 points per game, while Hall Elisias pulls down 7.6 rebounds and Michael Green III dishes 4.2 assists per outing. The Bulldogs rank third in Division I with 88.1 points per game.

What you need to know about Mount St. Mary's

The Mountaineers delivered a 76-64 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday to snap a two-game slide. Damian Chong Qui scored 22 points in the win.

Chong Qui leads Mount St. Mary's with 15.8 points and 5.3 assists per game, while Malik Jefferson pulls down 7.8 rebounds per outing. The Mountaineers score the 20th-fewest points per game in Division I, scoring only 63.2 points per game.

How to make Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary's picks

The model has simulated Bryant University vs. Mount St. Mary's 10,000 times and the results are in. It is is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that sees one side generating all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant University? And which side of the spread shows all the value in simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bryant University vs. Mount St. Mary's spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.