Who's Playing

Canisius @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Canisius 7-18; Mount St. Mary's 9-18

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Canisius Golden Griffins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Knott Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Mount St. Mary's came out on top in a nail-biter against the Niagara Purple Eagles this past Friday, sneaking past 70-66.

Speaking of close games: this past Friday Canisius sidestepped the Rider Broncs for an 81-78 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mountaineers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Mount St. Mary's up to 9-18 and Canisius to 7-18. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mount St. Mary's is 348th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63 on average. The Golden Griffins have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mount St. Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.