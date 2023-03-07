Who's Playing

Canisius @ Mount St. Mary's

Regular Season Records: Canisius 10-19; Mount St. Mary's 12-19

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. Mount St. Mary's will be hoping to build upon the 75-74 win they picked up against the Golden Griffins when they previously played in February.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mountaineers beat the Manhattan Jaspers 74-69 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Canisius and the Niagara Purple Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Canisius wrapped it up with an 81-68 win at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mount St. Mary's is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Mount St. Mary's has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Golden Griffins have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

The Mountaineers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Mount St. Mary's have won both of the games they've played against Canisius in the last nine years.