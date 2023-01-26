Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Fairfield 9-10; Mount St. Mary's 7-13

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Knott Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Siena Saints typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Stags proved too difficult a challenge. Fairfield picked up a 62-52 win.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-55 victory over the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Fairfield is now 9-10 while Mount St. Mary's sits at 7-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Stags have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mountaineers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.