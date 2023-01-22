Who's Playing

Marist @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Marist 7-10; Mount St. Mary's 6-13

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Marist Red Foxes at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Knott Arena. Neither Mount St. Mary's nor Marist could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Mountaineers ended up a good deal behind the Siena Saints when they played this past Friday, losing 72-57.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 61-57 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.

Mount St. Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Mount St. Mary's against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Mount St. Mary's is now 6-13 while Marist sits at 7-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mountaineers are stumbling into the matchup with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. The Red Foxes have had an even harder time: they are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Marist won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.