Mount St. Mary's vs. Navy odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Mount St. Mary's and Navy. Here are the results:
The Navy Midshipmen will take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Navy is 5-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Mount St. Mary's is 3-8 overall and 1-6 on the road. Despite their record, the Mountaineers have been a solid 6-4 against the spread but have failed to cover in each of their last three games. Navy, meanwhile, is 4-4 against the spread when playing against fellow Division-I opponents and has failed to cover in their last two efforts. The Midshipmen are favored by four-points in the latest Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's odds, while the over-under is set at 116.5. Before entering any Mount St. Mary's vs. Navy picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Midshipmen escaped with a 53-51 win against Marist the last time they were in action back on Dec. 7. Evan Wieck led Navy in scoring and rebounding with 11 points and six boards. Cam Davis played 41 minutes in the overtime win and had six assists. The junior point guard leads Navy in scoring (14.2 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg) this season and his ability to successfully get the Midshipmen into their offense will be key on Friday.
Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 82-76 to American. Omar Habwe had a big game off the bench with 17 points and the Mountaineers got 30 big points from their bench in the loss. Sophomore guard Damian Chong-Qui is one of the more diminutive starters in college basketball at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, but Chong-Qui's quickness and craftiness around the rim have helped him average 11.8 points and 3.5 assists per game.
So who wins Mount St. Mary's vs. Navy? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
