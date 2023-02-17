Who's Playing

Niagara @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Niagara 14-10; Mount St. Mary's 8-18

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Niagara Purple Eagles will be on the road. Niagara and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Purple Eagles and the Iona Gaels on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Niagara falling 72-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Mount St. Mary's lost a heartbreaker to the Fairfield Stags when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Mount St. Mary's fell just short of Fairfield by a score of 76-72.

The losses put Niagara at 14-10 and the Mountaineers at 8-18. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. Mount St. Mary's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 348th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Niagara won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.