Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Quinnipiac 13-5; Mount St. Mary's 6-11

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bobcats and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Knott Arena. Neither Quinnipiac nor Mount St. Mary's could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Quinnipiac proved too difficult a challenge. Quinnipiac came out on top against St. Peter's by a score of 58-51.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 62-57 to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

Quinnipiac's victory brought them up to 13-5 while Mount St. Mary's' loss pulled them down to 6-11. Quinnipiac is 10-2 after wins this year, and Mount St. Mary's is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.