Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-7; Mount St. Mary's 5-6

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will stay at home another game and welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a win while Robert Morris will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mount St. Mary's didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at home on Saturday as they won 51-34.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, falling 69-60.

Mount St. Mary's' victory brought them up to 5-6 while Robert Morris' loss pulled them down to 4-7. Mount St. Mary's is 1-3 after wins this year, and the Colonials are 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won nine out of their last 13 games against Robert Morris.